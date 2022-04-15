ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Return of the Mac: Hoboken Festival Back With Spins on Cheesy Favorite

By Russhell Cruz
NBC New York
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited Hoboken Mac & Cheese Festival made its return this past weekend, opening the gates to a carb-filled heaven. After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, locals and out-of-towners were finally able to participate in the cheesiest event in Mile Square City. The event was hosted...

