Yakima, WA

Yakima growers worry about cold snap impact on fruit crop

 1 day ago

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A hovering arctic jet stream has brought biting cold, snow, rain and hail that is concerning growers across central Washington's Yakima Valley. Grower Mike Saunders with Apple King—Pro Orchard Management said orchards were laden with snow on Wednesday, an unusual...

