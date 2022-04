BMW’s largest and most luxurious SUV, the X7, was refreshed just yesterday but we know an update is currently under development for the X5 and X6 family, too. We’ve seen prototypes of both models – in both standard and M forms – testing on public roads, and now it’s time to take a look at what hides underneath the camouflage. Of course, it’s too early for an official preview, which means all we can do for now is share detailed unofficial renderings.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO