North Attleborough Firefighter charged in OUI crash that left woman with life threatening injuries

(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — On Saturday, April 9, a North Attleborough Firefighter was charged with negligent OUI after a crash in Middleborough that seriously injured a Raynham woman.

James O’Connor was driving his white Jeep Wrangler in the area of Route 44 and the rotary around 12:44 a.m. when he slammed into the side of a red Mercury Mariner, flipping the car on its side. A Good Samaritan immediately rushed to the scene in an attempt to help the two injured victims.

A 57-year-old woman from Raynham suffered life threatening injuries in the crash. The other occupant in the Mariner, a 58-year-old Raynham man, had minor injuries.

Officers on scene saw O’Connor standing near the Jeep and began asking him questions about the accident. O’Connor became irate and started yelling.

Middleborough Police found several Happy Dad seltzers in the back of O’Connor’s Jeep and had received word he had come from a bar in town.

After failing a sobriety test, O’Connor was transported to Tobey Hospital for hand lacerations, where he continued to scream and shout profanities at medical personnel.

He was booked at the Middleborough Police Department and charged with OUI liquor & serious injury & neglect, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failing to yield at an intersection.

He was arraigned on Monday, April 11 and will be back in court on June 6.

In a statement, the North Attleborough Fire Department said, “North Attleborough Firefighter James O’Connor has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. As this is a personnel matter, at the advice of counsel, no further information will be released at this time.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group