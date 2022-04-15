ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

3 sheriff's deputies shot, suspect killed in central Kansas

Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Three sheriff's deputies were wounded by gunfire and a suspect was killed during a shootout in central Kansas on Thursday, law enforcement authorities said. Cowley County Sheriff...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Driver Shot by North Carolina Sheriff's Deputy Dies

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A driver who was shot by a North Carolina sheriff's deputy as he tried to flee a traffic stop has died, authorities said Friday. After a Union County sheriff’s deputy stopped a sedan in the parking lot of a convenience store in Monroe on Tuesday, the driver tried to flee and hit at least three department vehicles, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. A deputy fired his weapon and struck the driver, the news release said.
MONROE, NC
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Winfield, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Winfield, KS
Cowley County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Cowley County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Teacher arrested for allegedly slapping 8-year-old student who spat on him

A substitute teacher at the Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary school in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly slapping an eight-year-old student who spat on him, police said.Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, has since been charged with assault and battery and has also resigned from his teaching job, reports said.The incident took place on 1 April when the eight-year-old student grew angry with the teacher and spat on him.The teacher then allegedly slapped the boy in the face and left the classroom. He was reported to the school authorities when staff members brought this to their attention.The school authorities called the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap#Wesley Medical Center
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
KDRV

A sheriff's deputy died while helping people evacuate as central Texas wildfire spread

A central Texas sheriff's deputy died Thursday while going door to door and helping people evacuate as several wildfires ravaged the area, authorities said. Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley, 51, was assisting evacuation efforts in Carbon and was last heard from when she was on her way to check on an elderly person, the Eastland County Sheriff's Office said. But with deteriorating conditions and low visibility from the smoke, Fenley ran off the roadway and was killed by the flames, the office said.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

City of Columbus honors Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy after shot in line of duty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus honored a special Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy Thursday afternoon. An award ceremony was held for Sergeant Jeremy Hattaway in Mayor Skip Henderson’s office. Sergeant Hattaway suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot Saturday, March 5, in the line of duty by suspects in a stolen car.
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS Baltimore

31-Year-Old Man Killed In Northwest Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured three more people in the northwest neighborhood of Pimlico on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Northwest Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue at 5:23 p.m. Once there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them—a 31-year-old man—was dead, police said. The other man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took him to a local hospital, according to authorities. Afterward, detectives learned that two additional males had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
BALTIMORE, MD
Huron Daily Tribune

Police: 3 found shot to death in Indianapolis apartment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three people were found shot to death Friday inside an Indianapolis apartment, police said. Police officers found the three adults dead after being called to the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex on the city's northwest side about a reported shooting, said Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Huron Daily Tribune

Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in death of 2 people, dog in northern Bay County home

Tri-City Post Troopers are investigating the deaths of two people and their dog in northern Bay County, seemingly caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. On Sunday afternoon, troopers were dispatched to a house in the 2000 block of Kaiser Tower Road after a 911 caller reported finding two deceased inside, according to a Monday press release by Michigan State Police.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Off-duty DeWitt police officer charged with three felonies

An off-duty DeWitt police officer who followed a man delivering newspapers in his neighborhood now faces felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. On Jan. 14 about 7 a.m., Chad Vorce drew his firearm twice while off duty and outside of his jurisdiction. The off-duty officer approached a...
DEWITT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy