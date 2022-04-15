Acadia National Park: Hours, cost, and activities

ACADIA National Park is known as the crown jewel of the northeast boasting of 3.5million visitors every year.

The park is home to a number of birds such as falcons and eagles, making it an ideal spot for birdwatchers.

Acadia National Park extends over 45k acres in Maine

What is Acadia National Park and where is it?

Acadia National Park has been settled for more than 12k years, dating back to Native American tribes including the Maliseet, Micmac, Passamaquoddy, and Penobscot tribes, together known as the Wabanaki, meaning People of the Dawnland.

The tribes lived in what is now Maine, and when settlers colonized the area in the early 1600s, the Wabanaki fought back.

Their resilience allowed them to keep their homes in Acadia National Park, although the Federal Government prohibits them from harvesting sweetgrass within the park.

The park has had four names throughout its history - Pemetic, Sieur de Monts, Lafayette, and finally Acadia.

It was officially founded in the late 1800s with wealthy summer visits and local community members coming together to form civic groups that managed the development of the national park.

President Woodrow Wilson signed an act to preserve the land in 1919, establishing it as Lafayette National Park, but when the National Park Service accepted another donation of land in 1929, it officially became Acadia National Park.

The park now extends across 49k acres with 45 miles of carriage roads, 27 miles of historic motor roads, and 158 miles of hiking trails.

What are Acadia National Park's hours and price of admission?

Acadia National Park is open to visitors 24 hours a day, year-round. The park remains open on holidays, but depending on the time of year, visitors should check the park's website for any road closures.

For those wishing to enter with a non-commercial vehicle, the fee is $30 per person and is valid for seven days.

The cost for those without a vehicle amounts to $15 per person with the exception that those under 15 years old can enter the park for free.

Acadia National Park was founded in 1929 Credit: Getty

What can I do in Acadia National Park?

Acadia National Park provides fun for the family year-round from hiking and camping to horseback riding and boating, this park has something for everyone.

For history buffs, the park hosts some of the first carriage roads and gatehouses which were gifts from John D. Rockefeller Jr. and his family.

As the park extends along the coast of Maine, historical lighthouses are strategically placed throughout the park dating back to the early 1800s.

Monuments are spread throughout the 45k-acre park ranging from small plaques to commemorate those who donated land, to physical memorials and trails.

