My mum left my toddler sleeping outside alone while she had a coffee – I was furious but she said I was being ‘paranoid’

By Sarah Bull
 1 day ago
A MUM was left fuming after her toddler was left outside unattended while her mother went inside to have a coffee.

The woman, from Birmingham, took to Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable? forum to explain the situation and ask for advice after getting into a "massive fight" with her mum about it all.

"I have a 20-month-old toddler and an 8-week-old baby," she explained.

"My mother is staying with me at the moment to help me out after the birth, which I'm massively thankful for.

"My mother has been taking my toddler son out for a walk and came back to 'charge her phone and drink a coffee'.

"She wanted to leave again afterwards, taking him for another walk, so she left him outside in the pushchair sleeping."

The woman continued to explain that as she's been ill herself recently, she wasn't able to go outside to get her older child, but had asked her mum not to leave him unattended outside the house.

However, her mum had told her she was being "paranoid" after watching "too many crime shows".

"This resulted in us having a massive fight and I told my mother if she takes my toddler out, she has responsibility for him," she continued.

"In the end, she sat by the open door on a chair and had her coffee there.

"I am just wondering, is she right? Am I paranoid?

"My toddler was strapped in, but I'm worried that an opportunist was going to snatch him."

Many people responding to the post insisted the woman wasn't being paranoid in her request not to leave him outside unattended.

"I don't think you're being OTT she shouldn't be leaving him outside where she can't see him," one person wrote.

While another added: "There's not a chance in hell I would leave a toddler unsupervised outside the front of the house.

"That's neglect, plain and simple."

And someone else weighed in: "This is a generational thing- in 1970 people happily left their babies in prams outside shops etc, just as these days you might leave a dog outside.

"Times change, however, and these days it’s not generally seen as safe.

"Whether that’s because it’s genuinely more dangerous now or because we have a different attitude to risk, who knows?

"But as it’s 2022 and not 1970, you are not being unreasonable."

Others weren't so angered, with one woman writing: "I'd leave the baby in the garden to nip inside and get something, but not for long.

"I think drinking tea in the hall is fine though."

NO MORE CRAP!
12h ago

I would never leave one of my grandchildren unattended on my watch. Nothing is worth taking that chance.

6
Mary Beth Remai
1d ago

Please, that child would be snatched in the blink of an eye or a stingy sip of her coffee.

8
esther evans
18h ago

Times are different than when you were small. I hope you mom realizes that soon.

8
