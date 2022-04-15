ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds dedicates urinal to Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney for his birthday

By Amir Razavi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6dCB_0fAcpfha00

ACTOR Ryan Reynolds took the pee out of his Wrexham FC co-owner – by dedicating a urinal to him.

The Deadpool star unveiled a plaque bearing fellow actor Rob McElhenney’s face to mark his 45th birthday on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MSlg_0fAcpfha00
Ryan Reynolds dedicated a urinal to co-owner Rob McElhenney Credit:

It was placed above a loo at the Welsh non-league club’s Racecourse Ground.

Posting a video inside a bathroom block at the stadium, Ryan, 45, says solemnly: “Today we commemorate a man.

"Not just any man – a man that…”

A toilet then flushes and a man comes out of a cubicle before quickly leaving, with Reynolds saying: “Up the Town. Not gonna wash your hands? OK.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sqjd2_0fAcpfha00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ob4m_0fAcpfha00

With dramatic music playing, the Hollywood star goes on: “Today we celebrate Mr Co-Chairman, Robert Lucinda McElhenney, with this memorial.”

Reynolds then snips the red ribbon and pops a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

The gold plaque read: “This urinal is dedicated to Robert McElhenney on his birthday - April 14.

“With love from Wrexham AFC, paid for by Ryan Reynolds.”

Reynolds and McElhenney — who stars in long-running US sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia — took over the National League club last February, and immediately pumped £2million into it.

McElhenney previously told how the community was a big part in their decision.

He said: “It was about how much I recognised and identified with the people in the stands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A73sG_0fAcpfha00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cizzV_0fAcpfha00

"What they see and feel in Wrexham is the same as what we do.”

In February they forked out on 365 gin and tonics for fans to mark a year since their takeover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IE2ym_0fAcpfha00
Ryan unveiled the plaque to McElhenney for his 45th birthday Credit:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOu1b_0fAcpfha00
The urinal is at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground stadium Credit:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Q6ni_0fAcpfha00
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham from a supporters' trust Credit: PA

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
TV & VIDEOS
CultureMap Fort Worth

Ryan Reynolds time travels to his younger self in The Adam Project

Over the years, the preponderance of time travel movies has led to certain rules, although not all films agree. Some films warn characters never to interact with their younger selves. Some films say characters shouldn’t do anything that would alter their future timeline, while others throw caution to the wind, positing that time is a fixed loop no matter what. And the films themselves have to be entertaining, because imagining time travel shouldn’t be a drag.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Deadpool 3: Bella Thorne Explains Why She’s Still Hoping To Play Lady Deadpool

It’s no secret that comic book genre has beend dominating the entertainment industry for years now. But superhero movies have managed to stand out as fan favorites, including Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Fans and celebs alike have been waiting for news on the upcoming third movie, with Reynolds offering the occasional cryptic update. And actress Bella Thorne recently explained why she’s still hoping to play Lady Deadpool.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Mic

Ezra Miller's career is hanging by a thread

This may be the final straw for Ezra Miller. Last week, Warner Bros. and DC executives reportedly held an emergency meeting to determine the future of their relationship with the star, who was arrested recently in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to Rolling Stone, an insider indicated that “the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Regina Hall Feels Up Jason Momoa On Stage At The Oscars In Hilarious Moment: Watch

Oscars host Regina Hall couldn’t keep her hands to herself when Jason Momoa stepped on stage to present an award. Regina Hall got very handsy with two handsome hunks at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The actress, 51, hilariously felt up Jason Momoa, 42, and Josh Brolin, 54, while performing a self-described “COVID pat down” on the duo on stage. As Jason and Josh came out to present the award for Best Sound, Regina — who is hosting the award show with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, walked over to both men to perform her duties.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urinal#Gin#Wrexham Fc#Deadpool#Wrexham Afc#National League
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Dresses As Will Smith As Richard Williams & Amy Schumer Does Spider-Man At Oscars

Costume drama! While the trio of comediennes planned on dressing like the Williams tennis family, it seems something got lost in translation. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were a comedy dream team at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022. And while the funny ladies’ jokes were perfectly in sync all night, it appeared like there was a lapse in communication when it was time to play dress-up midway through the show.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kevin Costner Recalls His Bond With Whitney Houston Ahead of 'The Bodyguard's 30th Anniversary (Exclusive)

This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard, and star Kevin Costner can still recall the moment he and Whitney Houston truly connected as co-stars. The Yellowstone star walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, alongside wife Christine Baumgartner, and the couple stopped to talk with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner about the milestone anniversary of his iconic romantic drama.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

‘Bel Air’ Star Jabari Banks Admits He Has ‘Mixed Feelings’ On Will Smith’s Slap At The Oscars

The actor revealed that he was conflicted about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock to ‘stand up’ for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. Jabari Banks revealed that he has “mixed feelings” about the “slap heard around the world” from Will Smith to Chris Rock in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at the The 4th Annual Griot Gala Oscars After Party (presented by Beam Suntory/Courvoisier) on Sunday March 27. The Bel-Air star admitted that he felt that Will shouldn’t have acted violently, but he also understood that he was sticking up for Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

WB May ‘Hit Pause’ on Ezra Miller DC Projects After Arrest, ‘Frequent Meltdowns’ on Set — Report

Click here to read the full article. The Flash entering the Speed Force may have won a 2022 fan-voted Oscar, but Warner Bros. may be running away from its lead star, Ezra Miller. Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was arrested March 28 after reportedly attacking karaoke bar patrons in Hawaii. They were later released on $500 bail but received a temporary restraining order against them from a local couple March 29. The couple claimed that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to “bury” them both; Miller also allegedly stole a passport and wallet. On March 30, Warner...
MOVIES
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Michael Bay: Sony ‘Had No Faith’ in ‘Bad Boys,’ Claimed ‘Two Black Actors Don’t Sell Overseas’

Click here to read the full article. Michael Bay’s “Bad Boys” movies are one of his signature action franchises, but the director said the studio did not have faith in the project because of a misguided belief that Black actors don’t attract international audiences. Sony Pictures was behind “Bad Boys,” which paired Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami narcotics detectives. The action movie opened in 1995. “Sony didn’t believe in the movie, because two Black actors don’t sell overseas,” Bay recently told Entertainment Weekly. “They had no faith in it. I was watching James Cameron’s ‘True Lies’ and I’m...
MOVIES
The Independent

Mark Wahlberg says he spent ‘millions’ of his own money on new religious film: ‘This is God choosing me’

Mark Wahlberg has opened up about the personal investment he made to get his new movie Father Stu made after failing to secure financial backing.Father Stu tells the true story of Stuart Long (played by Wahlberg), a boxer who became a Catholic priest while struggling with a progressive muscle disorder called inclusion body myositis.Speaking to Insider, Wahlberg revealed that he spent “millions and millions” of his own dollars to bring the film to the big screen, inspired by his co-star Mel Gibson who invested $30m (£23m) in The Passion of the Christ to help finance it.“Well, I'm always willing...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
391K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy