Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations in Indiana White River at Edwardsport, Elliston, Hazleton, and Petersburg. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has left lowland and minor flooding along a portion of the White River this evening. The crest is near Hazleton. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Petersburg. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins to flood several Pike County roads. Many of the following county roads begin to flood around this level...east of SR 57 include CR 750N...CR 600N and CR 1000E. Pike county road subject to flooding west of SR 57 include...CR 250 W...CR 400W...CR 675N...CR 700 N...CR 1000w...CR 900W...CR 700W and CR 775W. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday /8:30 PM CDT Saturday/ the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Saturday /8:30 PM CDT Saturday/ was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO