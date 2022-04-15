ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 21:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Leon; Liberty A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jackson and eastern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, northwestern Wakulla, Gadsden, Liberty and central Leon Counties in Big Bend of Florida, southern Decatur, southwestern Grady and southeastern Seminole Counties in southwestern Georgia through MIDNIGHT EDT/1100 PM CDT/ At 1104 PM EDT/1004 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Blountstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Quincy, Tallahassee, Blountstown, Havana, Midway, Florida State University, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Chattahoochee, Greensboro, Florida A And M, Orange, Sneads, Gretna, Bristol, Grand Ridge, Altha, Attapulgus, Lake Bradford and Rock Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leake, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Leake; Madison A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LEAKE...NORTHEASTERN RANKIN...NORTHWESTERN SCOTT AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goshen Springs, or 9 miles east of Madison, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Ludlow around 700 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations in Indiana White River at Edwardsport, Elliston, Hazleton, and Petersburg. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has left lowland and minor flooding along a portion of the White River this evening. The crest is near Hazleton. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Petersburg. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins to flood several Pike County roads. Many of the following county roads begin to flood around this level...east of SR 57 include CR 750N...CR 600N and CR 1000E. Pike county road subject to flooding west of SR 57 include...CR 250 W...CR 400W...CR 675N...CR 700 N...CR 1000w...CR 900W...CR 700W and CR 775W. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday /8:30 PM CDT Saturday/ the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Saturday /8:30 PM CDT Saturday/ was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noxubee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 03:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Noxubee The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Noxubee River At Macon affecting Noxubee County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Noxubee River At Macon. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...At 31 feet, Agriculture flooding is occurring near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 29.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 26 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Noxubee River Macon 26.0 17.5 Sat 9 pm CDT 25.9 29.8 28.3
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.7 feet and nearly steady. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Fulton, Izard, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Fulton; Izard; Marion; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT: Expect breezy south winds 20 to 30 mph...with gusts up to 40 mph possible. * WHERE: A large portion of Arkansas. * WHEN: From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Higher profile vehicles will have some difficulty. Expect dangerous conditions on area bodies of water.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bosque, Hill, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 17:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. Target Area: Bosque; Hill; Johnson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON...EASTERN BOSQUE AND WESTERN HILL COUNTIES At 531 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whitney, or 13 miles west of Hillsboro, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cleburne, Hillsboro, Clifton, Whitney, Valley Mills, Blum, Covington, Lake Whitney State Park, Rio Vista, Morgan, Abbott and Aquilla. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...65 MPH
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Water deep over Woodruff County Road 775 north of HWY 260, and intersection of HWY 37 and HWY 18 east of Grubbs. Water is encroaching on yards of homes on Pine Street in Patterson. Many acres of cropland, pastures, and timber flooded in Jackson and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest at 10.6 feet early Sunday afternoon. It is then expected to remain steady above flood stage at 10.6 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 10.5 Sat 8 PM 10.6 10.6 10.6 10.6 1 PM 4/17
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 28.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 28.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.5 Sat 8 PM 28.5 28.5 28.4 Steady
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley; Moore; Sherman FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minimum temperatures at or below 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY, MAY 01 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Friday morning to Sunday, May 01. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 44.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 49.5 feet Tuesday, April 26. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.5 Sat 8 pm CDT 45.0 45.6 46.3
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 80.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs at this level. Levee gates should be closed to prevent the river from backing into Calion Lake. Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. There is wide coverage of flooding in the river bottoms. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 80.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 82.0 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 80.3 Sat 8 PM 81.0 81.7 82.0 82.0 7 PM 4/19
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural land has more than doubled in the last 1.5 feet rise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 25.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Saturday was 25.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest at 26.0 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 22 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 25.7 Sat 8 pm CDT 25.8 25.8 26.0
MADISON COUNTY, MS

