Missouri football will open its season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Memorial Stadium, according to a release from the team. The game, a home matchup against Louisiana Tech, was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 1. It will air nationally on ESPNU for fans who can’t make it to Memorial Stadium, while those who do are encouraged to wear either black or gold, depending on which color their section is designated.

