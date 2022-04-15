Ben Simmons Is Making Bench Style a Thing

It might be early for the All-NBA Teams to be released, but we have enough data to support who they should be. The All-NBA Team is an honor given to 15 players at the end of the season. It’s awarded to the best players in the league with two guards, two forwards, and one center picked for each team since 1956. LeBron James owns the most All-NBA selections with 17 with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan tied for second with 15.

