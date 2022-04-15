ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Dead bald eagles found in Chatham, Liberty & Glynn test positive for bird flu

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Samples from three bald eagles found dead in Chatham, Glynn and Liberty counties have tested positive for Avian influenza, or bird flu, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR says the bird flu is likely undercutting nesting success...

www.wtoc.com

