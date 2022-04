Mental health and mask mandates sparked debate in committee meetings on Monday. The House Education Committee voted on the controversial Senate Bill 514, which could circumvent mask mandates in Georgia schools. Sen. Clint Dixon (R-Gwinnett), the bill’s sponsor, said that the bill does not prevent schools from issuing mask mandates; it just requires that parents be allowed to opt their children out of wearing a mask. Dixon said that children’s learning is inhibited by teachers and students wearing masks, because it can be difficult for children to understand the teacher.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO