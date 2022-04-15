ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staff at Trident Medical Center helps patient celebrate 81st birthday

By Tim Renaud
 1 day ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A patient who has been seeking treatment at Trident Medical Center for more than 50 days celebrated her birthday with friends and family on Friday.

The hospital held a red carpet, outdoor celebration for Lib Rentz, a longtime Berkeley County resident, for her 81 st birthday.

Family, friends, and hospital staff attended the Friday celebration and sang “Happy Birthday” to the patient.

She also received a surprise visit from her dog.

    Provided by Trident Medical Center
    Provided by Trident Medical Center
    Provided by Trident Medical Center

Rentz said she is looking forward to getting back to her home where she can work in the garden and go to the beach.

