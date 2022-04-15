ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft reportedly wants to sell ad space in free-to-play Xbox games

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might not be thrilled with in-game advertising, but you might soon see more of it. Insider sources (sub. required) claim Microsoft is developing a program to help marketers place ads in free-to-play Xbox games. Companies could buy from an ad inventory to secure...

