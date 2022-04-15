ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘ALF’ actress, Liz Sheridan dies at 93

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pyrT_0fAcnTYo00

Liz Sheridan, who brought Jerry Seinfeld’s mother to life on “Seinfeld,” has died. She was 93.

Long before Sheridan became known for her “Seinfeld” role, she had already been an established actress on both the small screen and on Broadway, Deadline reported.

Sheridan appeared on Broadway in the 1977 musical “Happy End” opposite Christopher Lloyd and Meryl Streep.

Sheridan had guest roles on shows such as “Kojak,” “Gimme a Break!,” “The A-Team,” and “Moonlighting” before her recurring role in “ALF” as grumpy neighbor Raquel Ochmonek from 1986 to 1990, and eventually “Seinfeld” as Helen Seinfeld, Jerry’s mother.

Sheridan was the last of the surviving television parents from “Seinfeld.” Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s mother, died earlier this month; Jerry Stiller, who played George’s dad, Frank, died in 2020; and Barney Martin, who played Jerry’s dad, Morty, died in 2005, Deadline reported.

According to her biography “Dizzy & Jimmy,” she met silver screen heartthrob James Dean when she was a dancer in the 1950s and he was only 21, fresh to New York City via Hollywood. The two had a love affair and at one point, according to Sheridan, were engaged to be married. They last saw each other, she said, shortly before his deadly car crash in 1955.

TMZ reported “Dizzy & Jimmy” is being planned to be made into a film.

Sheridan died peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning, five days after her 93rd birthday, TMZ reported.

She leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Deadline reported.

Through the years SEINFELD -- Pictured: Liz Sheridan as Helen Seinfeld (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

The 7 Best 'Seinfeld' Supporting Characters, Ranked by Ridiculousness

Seinfeld is no stranger to wacky supporting characters. Some recur throughout the show's nine seasons, while quick appearances by characters like "two-face" Gwen (Karen Fineman) manage to remain a memorable and inextricable part of the series as Jerry's many girlfriends and George's countless enemies (curse you, Lloyd Braun!). Even when leaving out the series' more well-known characters like George's father (Jerry Stiller) and mother (Estelle Harris), Jerry's nemesis, Newman (Wayne Knight), and George's doomed fiancée, Susan (Heidi Swedberg), there are dozens of offbeat and quirky personalities to populate the characters' dysfunctional lives and relationships.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Guest
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Jerry Stiller
Person
Estelle Harris
Person
Liz Sheridan
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alf#Deadline#Tmz#Dizzy Jimmy
ComicBook

ALF Marathon and New Promos Coming to Shout! Factory TV in April

Fans learned earlier this year that Shout! Factory had secured the rights to the sitcom ALF, which would likely come with the release of some exciting home-video sets, but as fans wait for updates on a future release, you can tune in to Shout! Factory TV in April for a marathon of the entire series. While ALF is currently available for purchase on a variety of platforms, fans can watch the series for free on its ad-supported tier through a variety of platforms, with the marathon also set to feature all-new promos featuring the beloved Alien Life Form. The ALF Marathon on Shout! Factory TV will kick off on April 8th at 8 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Kim Kardashian Introduced Daughter North West To Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is just trying to live her best life these days, and I am honestly so happy for her. We know all that she’s really focusing on these days is hard work, being a mom, and trying to move on from her messy marriage with Kanye West as a single lady. Well, not that single. The Keeping […] The post Kim Kardashian Introduced Daughter North West To Pete Davidson appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amy Schumer says she ran her Will Smith joke past the actor before the 2022 Oscars: ‘I’ve been burned too many times’

Amy Schumer has said she informed all the people she planned to make jokes about at the 2022 Oscars, including Will Smith, before the ceremony.The comedian, who co-hosted the event with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, made jokes aimed at Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kirsten Dunst.In a new interview on SiriuxXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Schumer has confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was coming and approved the digs ahead of time.“I did reach out to people I was going to joke about before and make sure it was OK with them because I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Morbius Star Tyrese Gibson Campaigns to Play Blade Despite Already Being Played by Another Actor

It was during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con when Marvel Studios announced that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will play Blade in the MCU which made a lot of fans excited to see the vampire hunter make his debut in the franchise which eventually happened through an off-screen appearance during the post-credits scene of Eternals and will continue in his upcoming solo film. However, despite the role already being cast a long time ago, there is another actor that is currently campaigning to play the iconic character.
MOVIES
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
68K+
Followers
97K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy