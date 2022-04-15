ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

5 arrested for robbery after strip club assault

By Chris Babcock
 1 day ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say five men are in custody after an assault and robbery at an East El Paso strip club.

According to EPPD officials, on Tuesday, April 12th, their Gang and SWAT Units arrested the remaining suspects from a robbery that occurred at the Jaguars Gold Club on March 19th, 2022.

Officials say the arrests were a result of a city-wide operation spanning multiple days which led to the arrest of all the people involved.

On March 19th, shortly before 3 a.m., officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command were sent to Jaguars Gold Club about a fight in progress.

EPPD’s investigation revealed the victim, 30-year-old Gary Lawrence, a security officer at the club, was escorting people out of the club when he was assaulted by the suspects.

Police say the suspects also stole his wallet and other property from him, then fled the scene before the officers arrived.

Below are suspects arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility:

Offender 1: Treavon Rashad Wilkins, 34 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident

  • Charge 1: Robbery, $75,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun
  • Charge 2: Possession of Marijuana >5lbs <= 50 lbs, $10,000 bond issued by Judge Reyes

Offender 2: Hernando Richardo Alvarez, 32 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident

  • Charge 1: Robbery, $50,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun

Offender 3: Russel Rice, 31 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident

  • Charge 1: Robbery, $75,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun

Offender 4: Renwick Darnell Peoples, 31 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident

  • Charge 1: Robbery $20,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun

Offender 5: Jamal Marquail Sutton, 29 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident

  • Charge 1: Robbery, $20,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun
  • Charge 2: Possession of Marijuana, $750 bond issued by Judge Joseph
    Richardo Alvarez Hernando
    Jamal Marquail Sutton
    Darnell Peoples Renwick
    Russel Rice
    Treavon Rashad Wilkins
Mugshots courtesy EPPD

KTSM

KTSM

