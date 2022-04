Ti West's slasher horror, backed by A24 - will familiar to any who have watched enough of A24's ilk in the past. You've got the usual hallmarks of the production company and whilst each of their films are usually the director's own vision, you get a feeling here that X is - like the director character in the movie, trying to be a bit too clever, constructing a meta horror element where a film crew trying to make an adult movie arrive on a remote farmland in the middle of nowhere, and haven't told the elderly occupants of the fam what they're there to do - only to find out that the residents have a bit of an extra kick to them.

