Garth Brooks brings Stadium Tour to Nissan Stadium this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Garth Brooks has told fans that they can expect nothing short of “chaotic” during his performances at Nissan Stadium this weekend.

Brooks addressed the media Friday afternoon a few hours before the concert.

The country music legend returns to Music City after his previous tour here was postponed due to weather and then eventually cancelled amid the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Around 70,000 fans will pack the stadium each night, Friday and Saturday.

Tickets were still available Friday afternoon .

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will be in Arlington, Texas in July.

