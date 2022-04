CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Proposed changes to the VA hospitals in West Virginia have drawn the ire of many, including the top man over veterans issues in the Mountain State. Ted Diaz, secretary of Veterans Assistance in West Virginia, said the evaluation put together by the VA for review does not bode well for the car of former service men and women in West Virginia. In many cases it would eliminate emergency care and surgical procedures at V-A facilities in Beckley, Clarksburg, and Huntington. Those procedures would be farmed out to civilian healthcare outlets.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO