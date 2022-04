Custer County has been experiencing many devastating grass fires, putting a toll on all the volunteer fire departments in the county. The Custer County Foundation is seeking monetary donations to assist all Custer County Fire Departments. All donations received by the Foundation will be distributed back, 100%, split equally between all the fire departments in the county. The Custer County Foundation will match the first $10,000 in donations by using funds made available through the Yanagida Challenge Match.

CUSTER COUNTY, NE ・ 21 DAYS AGO