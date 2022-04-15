Long Beach residents call on city to make dangerous intersection safer

Some residents in Long Beach on Friday are calling on the city to place a stop light at what they say is a dangerous and deadly intersection that has been the site of too many collisions.

The residents are speaking out just days after a woman and child were hospitalized after being struck while walking in the crosswalk on Pacific Avenue near 16 Street.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 15, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.