Long Beach residents call on city to make dangerous intersection safer
Some residents in Long Beach on Friday are calling on the city to place a stop light at what they say is a dangerous and deadly intersection that has been the site of too many collisions.
The residents are speaking out just days after a woman and child were hospitalized after being struck while walking in the crosswalk on Pacific Avenue near 16 Street.
Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 15, 2022.
