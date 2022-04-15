ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

How you can ask Fresno County a question

By Dom McAndrew
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Anyone curious about Fresno County’s operations can ask an official question through the newly-launched NextRequest system, which went live on Friday.

The public records management system allows anyone (including members of the public) to ask a question about Fresno County’s operations through a public records request.

The Fresno County records request service can be found clicking here ; the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office records request service can be found clicking here .

More information on how to use the records request system can be found here .

