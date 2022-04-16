ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Anderson County woman charged after cashing in stolen lottery tickets, SLED says

By Anne Newman
 1 day ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was arrested Monday after she cashed in on stolen scratch-off lottery tickets, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Judy Ann Hill, 28, of Pelzer has been charged with intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery, SLED said.

According to SLED, Hill turned in several stolen scratch-off lottery tickets and received a cash payout from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry counties.

The tickets were stolen during an armed robbery at Sav-Way on South Street in Simpsonville in November 2020, SLED said.

According to SLED, Hill was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

