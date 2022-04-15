ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Greece To Lift All Covid Travel Restrictions This Summer

By Brunno Braga
TravelNoire
TravelNoire
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Visiting Greece will be a little easier this summer. The country’s authorities announced this Wednesday that Greece is lifting all its Covid travel restrictions in time for the summer holidays. The measures will come into effect on May 2. From that day on, tourists will not be required...

travelnoire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

The CDC Adds Another Country to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) continues to add countries to Level 4 of its COVID-19 travel advisory list, the strongest warning it offers. Yet, for the fourth straight week, there are positive signs out there. Level 4, the designation where the CDC advises you don't travel to...
TRAVEL
WGN News

Tourists run amid bangs at airport in Mexico’s Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tourists were sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun on Monday. Flights were suspended for almost three hours after authorities received reports of gunshots at the airport, the National Guard said in a statement. Videos posted on social media showed travelers scrambling […]
LIFESTYLE
KESQ News Channel 3

Starting April 1, travelers going to and from Canada will no longer be required to take pre-entry COVID test

Travel for people going to and from Canada will be a lot easier starting Friday, April 1. The Canadian government announced it is removing its pre-entry COVID test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers. The Public Health Agency of Canada shared with News Channel 3, "This gradual easing of Canada’s border measures is made possible by The post Starting April 1, travelers going to and from Canada will no longer be required to take pre-entry COVID test appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economy#Summer Holidays#Lift All Covid Travel#Covid#Eudcc
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
The Independent

Hundreds of flights cancelled in US over the weekend

Hundreds more flights were cancelled across the US this weekend amid severe weather in Florida.JetBlue and Spirit were among the airlines worst hit by the disruptions.The two carriers’ cancellations totalled more than 300 on Saturday and 254 on Sunday.JetBlue cancelled 18 per cent of its scheduled flights on Saturday and 13 per cent of departures on Sunday; Spirit cancelled 14 per cent of Saturday flights and 13 per cent of Sunday flights. A Spirit spokesperson said poor weather and Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues in Florida on Thursday and Friday were still having a knock-on effect over the weekend, hence...
WEATHER
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Grazia

Which Airlines Make You Wear A Mask On The Plane?

As the UK has made its transition to the government’s ‘Living With Covid' plan, most domestic pandemic restrictions were lifted in February—meaning masks haven’t been mandatory for weeks and sometimes it’s easy to forget they exist. But as the summer approaches and travel is back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Fully Vaccinated Travelers Will No Longer Need a Negative Test to Enter Canada

The list of countries that are easing their COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers continuestogrow. On Thursday, Canada announced that it's removing the pre-entry test requirements for fully vaccinated travelers, beginning April 1. A negative COVID-19 test will no longer be requirement for entering Canada via land, sea, or air, making...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe

April 8 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine made by its contract manufacturer Rovi (ROVI.MC) after a vial was found contaminated by a foreign body. No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said about the lots that were distributed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Ship Ends Final Journey at Scrapyard in Turkey

Carnival Sensation has arrived at her final port of call right on schedule, as the ship arrived today at the ship-breaking yard in Aliaga, Turkey. It will now be several days or weeks before the next step in scrapping the ship begins, but her long journeys on open water have ended. The ship was also beached on April 5.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Two Luxury Cruise Ships to Undergo Complete Transformation

Oceania Cruises has announced upcoming renovations for two ships, Riviera and Marina, with stem-to-stern updates and upgrades that will render both Oceania-class vessels better-than-new. This will be the cruise line’s most ambitious OceaniaNEXT experience elevation initiative to date, transforming public spaces and reimaging every suite and stateroom. Updates for...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
LiveScience

Super-rare Greenland shark that washed up on UK beach may be at least 100 years old

A rare Greenland shark that washed up on a U.K. beach could be at least 100 years old, but experts aren't sure why it became stranded. The dead shark was first spotted on the sand in Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall, on the southwest coast of England, on March 13. But before experts could examine it, the tide came in and took the carcass back out to sea, according to Cornwall Wildlife Trust (opens in new tab) Twitter posts.
ANIMALS
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy