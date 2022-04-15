Wisconsin basketball: Badgers land 2023 guard John Blackwell

The Badgers add a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Michigan.

The Wisconsin Badgers have had a number of players join and leave the program over the past month.

On Friday, Greg Gard and the staff received a commitment for the future with combo-guard John Blackwell of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Blackwell is a three-star prospect, and he is the first commitment for the Badgers in the 2023 recruiting class.

Wisconsin has been one of the perceived favorites for Blackwell for some time after he picked up an offer back in September, but ultimately the Badgers were the pick for Blackwell over other offers from Central Michigan, Cleveland State, Eastern Michigan, Loyola Chicago, Northern Illinois, Oakland, Rhode Island, Toledo, VCU.

Blackwell should provide the Badgers with versatility in the backcourt, given his ability to run the point or play off the ball as a two-guard.

Playing for Brother Rice High School, Blackwell comes to Wisconsin from the same conference as former guard Lorne Bowman who recently transferred closer to home.

You can see some recent highlights of Blackwell below...

