The Ultimate Latin Playlist for Your 2022 Coachella Road Trip

By Jessica Roiz
 1 day ago

The first weekend of Coachella has officially arrived, and more Latin acts than ever before will take the stage at the renowned festival.

For years, Coachella had few Latin representatives, including indie rock artists such as Los Amigos Invisibles, Cafe Tacvba and Zoe, and incorporating cumbia with the presence of Los Angeles Azules, to name a few. But that’s all changed now as organizers have reeled in nearly 20 Latin acts, showcasing a multi-genre list that includes reggaeton, Latin hip-hop, corridos tumbados, banda and Brazilian funk.

On TikTok, Grupo Firme joined forces in front of their private plane to take on the “Una Noche en Medellin” dance challenge. “We’ve arrived at Coachella,” they captioned the clip. Anitta has also shared videos on her Instagram Stories of how she’s preparing for her big show, where she promises to bring her Brazilian culture and music to the stage.

Karol G’s fans, on the other hand, have already created a hashtag called “Bichotella” to make the Colombian star a trending topic when she performs on Sunday.

After being postponed for two years because of COVID-19, the Coachella festival returns to Indio, Calif., over two weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24.

In celebration of the Latin-heavy lineup, Billboard curated the ultimate road trip playlist featuring bops from each of the acts playing this weekend, including Banda MS, Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso, Natanael Cano, Omar Apollo, Jessie Reyez, Karol G, Anitta, Grupo Firme and many more.

Listen to it below, and blast it at full volume during your Coachella road trip!

