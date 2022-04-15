Elevated fire risk warning in Essex County

NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- The North Hudson Volunteer Fire Department shared a warning from the National Weather Service (NWS), of an increased fire risk due to a dry airmass and the potential for increased wind gusts on Facebook Friday afternoon. The warning is in effect until Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m.

Humidity is expected to be in the 20-25% range. Dewpoints are expected to be in the low 20s with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

There could be wind gusts that are up to almost 60 mph. Wind gusts are expected to be particularly strong in northern New York and the St. Lawrence Valley. Up to 45 mph winds could be seen in the Adirondacks, with 35 mph gusts seen across Vermont. Stronger gusts along the north-facing slopes of the Adirondacks are possible, said the NWS.

Gusts will be seen mainly between noon and 7 p.m. The NWS said the highest gusts will be seen between 4-8 p.m. A second wave of strong wind gusts could happen later Friday night along the east-facing slopes of the south-central Green Mountains, the NWS said.

All these elements come together to dry out fine fuels like dead grass or leaves, making open burning potentially disastrous, therefore it’s advised people refrain from open burning.

People should also avoid being in forested areas around trees or branches in these areas, stay on the lower level of homes, and be careful when driving, NWS said.

