Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 16:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and locations in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and locations in Indiana...Illinois White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, and Edwardsport. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, and Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. .Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks. Flooding of State Road 358 continued Monday morning between Edwardsport and Plainville in Daviess and Knox counties respectively in southwest Indiana. A motorist attempting to drive through the water this past weekend required rescuing. Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to conclude at the end of this week and on the White River late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is near Hutsonville, while the crest on the White is between Petersburg and Hazleton. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 8.3 feet Thursday, April 7. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

