ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Why California Is Delaying Its COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Schools

By Katie Reilly
TIME
TIME
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1xPa_0fAcjuL900

California is delaying implementation of a requirement that K-12 students be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend school, state health officials announced this week as the country grapples with a lagging COVID-19 vaccination rate among children.

Under the new timeline, California’s vaccine requirement will not take effect until at least July 1, 2023, and after full approval of the vaccine for children by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), “to ensure sufficient time for successful implementation of new vaccine requirements,” the California Department of Public Health said in a statement on Thursday.

The FDA fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people 16 years and older in August, and the Moderna vaccine in January for those 18 and older, but has not extended full approval to younger ages. Children age 5 and older are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 under the FDA’s emergency use authorization; studies have shown the vaccine is safe and effective for that age group.

In October, California became the first state to announce that, once the vaccine receives full FDA approval, children would be required to get it to attend school. “The state already requires that students are vaccinated against viruses that cause measles, mumps, and rubella—there’s no reason why we wouldn’t do the same for COVID-19,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at the time .

Read more: Schools Could Help More Kids Get the COVID-19 Vaccine. But History Has Some Warnings

Louisiana and Washington, D.C., also announced similar mandates and will require the COVID-19 vaccine for in-person school attendance in the 2022-23 school year, for those in an age group with full FDA approval. New York and Illinois currently require COVID-19 vaccines for students at public colleges and universities, but not at the K-12 level.

Meanwhile, 18 states have banned COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students, according to a tracker by the National Academy for State Health Policy .

California’s official statement on the reasons for the delay downplays any political aspect, focusing entirely on the logistics of the rule. Nevertheless, the debate over vaccine mandates in schools is the latest example of intense polarization over pandemic safety restrictions. While 70% of Democrats favor requiring students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, just 17% of Republicans do, according to a new poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research . Parents of children attending K-12 schools were also less likely than others to support vaccine or mask mandates in school, the poll found.

At the same time, the vaccination rate among American children has stalled: So far, just 28% of 5-to-11-year-olds and 58% of 12-to-17-year-olds are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics analysis of CDC data . And some public-health experts say school vaccine requirements could be key to changing that.

Denis Nash, an epidemiologist at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, says school vaccine mandates have historically been an effective way to boost child vaccination rates.

“There’s a long precedent for requiring vaccination for school entry,” Nash says. “And it’s very effective at getting vaccine coverage up to the requisite levels in children for things like measles, mumps, and rubella.”

Read more: Setting the Record Straight about COVID-19 Vaccines for Children

Health officials in Washington State also decided this week not to impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in schools, after the Washington State Board of Health debated the challenges of implementing such a requirement and confronting vaccine hesitancy in the community while maintaining in-person learning, the Spokesman-Review reported .

Even a school vaccine mandate might not be enough to persuade the most vaccine-hesitant parents. Nearly a quarter of parents said they would “definitely not” get their 12-to-17-year-old vaccinated against COVID-19, and 4% said they would only get their teen vaccinated if they were required to do so for school, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published in February . Many who oppose COVID-19 vaccinations for children point to the fact that their age group has been less likely to get seriously ill or to die from COVID-19—though that does happen .

“We have to remember that it’s a public health problem, and it’s a public health crisis, and kids don’t exist in a vacuum,” Nash says. “They live in households with adults who are vulnerable for all kinds of different reasons. And they do contribute to spread, in addition to their own risk.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Education
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Fatherly

Two More At-Home COVID-19 Tests Have Been Recalled by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for two more COVID-19 tests. The agency is urging people to check the rapid tests they have at home as these two new recalls are “the most serious type,” where use could lead to “serious injuries or death.” For the record, no injuries have been reported in the use of the tests. But they do bring out false positives and negatives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pfizer
Medical Daily

Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose Offers Little To No Protection Against Virus Transmission: Study

A fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines did not provide better protection against COVID-19 transmission than vaccination with three doses, researchers said in a new study. In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, scientists reported their findings after examining the efficacy of the fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. According to the researchers from Sheba Medical Center, the fourth dose offered little to no protection against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
TIME

TIME

58K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy