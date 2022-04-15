Thousands of flowers bloom in time for Tulip Festival at the Lake

Magnolias in Herbert Von King Park (2020). Photo courtesy of NYC Parks. A reward for getting through winter, the first blooms of spring have been spotted in New York City, ushering in a new season of warmer, longer days and outdoor activities. While cherry blossoms are a definite favorite, there are a variety of flowers and trees that bring new life and vibrancy to parks in every borough. The city’s Parks Department last week released a “signs of spring” timeline to keep track of the season’s flowering plants. Plus, the cherry blossom trackers from both the New York Botanical Garden and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, which follow the progress of trees from bud to blossom, are back for the season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO