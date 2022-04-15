ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Thousands of flowers bloom in time for Tulip Festival at the Lake

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of flowers will bloom at Ted Ensley Gardens just in time for Tulip Festival at the Lake on Saturday, April 23. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says Tulip Festival at the Lake has been set for 10 a.m....

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Cherry Blossom Festival’s ‘Bloom Cam’ returns

As D.C.’s cherry blossoms inch closer to peak bloom along the Tidal Basin, the Trust for the National Mall said Thursday it’s bringing back its Bloom Cam. The nonprofit, in partnership with the National Park Service and EarthCam, will once again provide a 24/7 live, real-time view of the more than 3,700 cherry trees as they blossom into an array of pinks and whites.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Society
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Shawnee County, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
KLTV

2022 Azalea & Spring Flower Trail in full bloom

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s beautiful historic Azalea District includes 10 miles of residential gardens and historic home sites. Kim and Susan Robinson, from Longview, enjoy the flowers “We have been here two or three times to this particular location, and we don’t know who the lady is whoever it is obviously is very kind to let people in and out of the yard like this it’s a little romantic we’ve been married 40 years,” said Kim Robinson.
TYLER, TX
WJLA

"Noma in Bloom" Festival

Washington ABC7 — The "Noma" Neighborhood in DC is getting ready to welcome the Cherry Blossoms with the first-ever "Noma In Bloom" Festival. Enica Barnes, Owner and Curator of 'Neighbors DC' plans to host a popup event to highlight DC small businesses.
POLITICS
Bay News 9

Interpreting fine art with flowers: Art In Bloom turns 25

Flowers are the paint for Cassie Osterloth. “What I have here is a hybrid delphinium,” said Osterloth, getting ready to cut an inch or so off the flower stalk, “so it has a little bit of lavender, a little bit of blue.”. She’s interpreting a painting at the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Tulip Festival#Tulips#Parks And Recreation#Wibw#The Topeka High Drumline#Jerold Binkley Tulip Time
6sqft

Track the blooming buds and flowering trees of spring in NYC

Magnolias in Herbert Von King Park (2020). Photo courtesy of NYC Parks. A reward for getting through winter, the first blooms of spring have been spotted in New York City, ushering in a new season of warmer, longer days and outdoor activities. While cherry blossoms are a definite favorite, there are a variety of flowers and trees that bring new life and vibrancy to parks in every borough. The city’s Parks Department last week released a “signs of spring” timeline to keep track of the season’s flowering plants. Plus, the cherry blossom trackers from both the New York Botanical Garden and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, which follow the progress of trees from bud to blossom, are back for the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Narcity

7 Flowers That Grow In Ontario & When To See Them Bloom Into A Floral Wonderland

The province of Ontario has pockets of florals that bloom throughout the spring, summer and fall, depending on the type of flower. From cherry blossoms lining roadsides to pick-your-own tulip and sunflower farms, or even wildflowers that pop up along hiking trails, there are beautiful colours to keep your eye out for across Ontario.
GARDENING
KGMI

Field workers end strike ahead of Tulip Festival

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – Tulip field workers in Skagit County have ended their strike ahead of the county’s Tulip Festival. Farm worker’s union Familias Unidas por la Justicia posted on social media that workers at the Washington Bulb Company voted to suspend their strike late yesterday, Thursday, March 24th.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WFRV Local 5

An “egg-cellent” day at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-If you go to a zoo or a wildlife sanctuary you might expect to see some rabbits. But on Saturday a different kind of rabbit visited Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. It’s the Easter Bunny of course! The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary hosted their annual Easter weekend event which included a visit from […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WIBW

Topeka prepares for annual EasterFest and Fun Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two years of cancellations, the Topeka EasterFest is back. The festivities include a parade beginning at 10am Saturday morning along Kansas Avenue in the NOTO Arts District. The parade will end at Garfield Park where the fun continues with over 70 vendors, live music and an Easter egg hunt.
TOPEKA, KS
South Ark Daily

Weevil Stampede April 21st to 23rd

It’s time for the annual Weevil Stampede. The UAM Rodeo Team is proud to host the 16th annual collegiate rodeo April 21-23. The main event Thursday and Friday begins at 7 p.m.while the Saturday finals start at 2 p.m. The event takes place at the Drew County Fairgrounds. For...
MONTICELLO, AR
Beaumont Enterprise

Were you 'Seen' at the French House Easter egg hunt?

The John Jay French House held its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, its first in two years due to pandemic cancelations.  Hundreds of families roamed the grounds, visiting with the Easter Bunny for photos, touring the historic homestead and joining in a spring planting craft before the main event got underway for children ages 4 - 11.
BEAUMONT, TX
WIBW

Kansas kids eligible for lifetime hunting & fishing licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas kids will soon be eligible to get a Kansas kids lifetime combination hunting and fishing license. Gov. Laura Kelly signed HB 2456 into law on Wednesday. The bill allows any child who lives in Kansas under the age of five to receive a kids license...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

New wildfire burns near Baldwin Creek Park in Riley Co.

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Hours after announcing one fire was fully contained, a new wildfire is burning in Riley County. In a social media post Monday afternoon, Riley Co. Fire District 1 said it was fighting a grassland fire near Baldwin Park Road, north of University Park in northern Riley County. The agency said it issued a new disaster declaration, in order to request assistance with their response.
RILEY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy