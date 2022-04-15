Gale Bedgood is the Long-Lewis Local Hero of the Month for March

Deluxe Digital Putting Cup with automatic ball return brand new still in box asking $20 also a Club Champ Swing Groover still in box it the golfers secret weapon asking $20, A Everstart Roadside Emergency Kit new including in it is the cables, a flashlight, 3 heavy duty batteries, a SOS banner, first aid kit and more asking $25, also a Safe Fit deluxe Diaper Changer extra-large changing pad with a bonus 12 Arm and Hammer Disposable diaper bags and a 24 count of size 3 Luvs ,a box of 96 count newborn swaddlers pampers and a unisex buggy cart cover for your child protection while sitting in your buggy keep your child germs free all the baby stuff asking $50 for all or you can by individual for pic and questions call or text 903.440.5523 if no answer (due to be working) please leave a message and I will get back with you.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO