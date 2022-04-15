Signs of a narcissistic relationship

You might be dating someone that you are growing close to, and the two of you might be preparing to take the next step. However, you might have an issue with his or her odors. This might seem like an embarrassing issue to bring up to him or her, but you still might want to talk to your partner about in order to fix the situation. So, how do you do this? How do you bring up body odor to your loved one? How do you approach this subject? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

24 DAYS AGO