Sacramento couple featured in new HGTV show

In the sage and undeniably true words of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz, Happiness Is a Warm Puppy. Actually, that's the title of one of his most beloved books but, beyond that, it's just a statement of fact. Admit it. We all know it. Even those "cat people" secretly know it. Among most members of the human species, there's a widely held consensus that puppies are simply irresistible and empirically adorable. They're warm and playful, comical and mischievous. And there's something that's just so pure and earnest looking back at you when you gaze into the eyes of a loving canine. It truly is something akin to magic.

