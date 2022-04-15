ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The 5:00 News: Black Is Back!

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s news: Leaky Black announces he’s coming...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis has high praise for Leaky Black

Just days after Armando Bacot announced he was returning for his senior season, Leaky Blackmade his return official as well. On Friday, Black took to social media to announce he would use his final year of eligibility and return for a fifth season with North Carolina. This now gives UNC three of their starting five from that Final Four team with a decision from Caleb Love pending. After Black made his announcement, head coach Hubert Davis had nothing but praise for the forward not only as a basketball player but more importantly as a human being. Here is what Davis had to say...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Unc#Chapel
wrestlingrumors.net

Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE TV Next Week

Welcome back. Commentary is one of the most important parts of a wrestling show. The commentary team is there to tell you what is going on but also to guide fans in the direction the company is wanting. That is easier said than done and the right team is hard to put together. Next week is going to feature someone very familiar who is not around all that often anymore.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy