The 5:00 News: Black Is Back!

Just days after Armando Bacot announced he was returning for his senior season, Leaky Blackmade his return official as well. On Friday, Black took to social media to announce he would use his final year of eligibility and return for a fifth season with North Carolina. This now gives UNC three of their starting five from that Final Four team with a decision from Caleb Love pending. After Black made his announcement, head coach Hubert Davis had nothing but praise for the forward not only as a basketball player but more importantly as a human being. Here is what Davis had to say...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO