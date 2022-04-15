Brother Rice basketball standout guard John Blackwell commits to Wisconsin
By Jared Purcell
MLive.com
1 day ago
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team secured a commitment from one of the top players in Metro Detroit as 2023 guard John Blackwell announced his commitment to the Badgers on Friday afternoon on Twitter. Blackwell plays...
Dion Ford the former Central High School dual sport athlete was shot and killed trying to protect himself during a robbery. According to reports, the 6’4 athlete was killed outside a convenience store in St. Paul Thursday night. Ford who was a star basketball player and standout football player...
The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
On Friday night, the football world received some tough news when a longtime college football coach passed away. Andy Coen, the former coach of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 57 years old. According to a statement from the team,...
DETROIT -- One of college basketball’s top scorers is in the transfer portal. Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis, the nation’s third-leading scorer last season, announced his intentions to leave Detroit for his fifth season. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard averaged 23.9 points and was the Horizon League co-player of...
Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
Wouldn't you love to see a side-by-side comparison of crazy things spotted on the road in Wisconsin in Illinois? People are so quick to toss shade at Wisconsin for being Wisconsin yet a lot of Illinoisans drink their beer, buy their fireworks, and "head up north" for the weekend. In...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emoni Bates after playing one season with the Memphis Tigers, entered into the transfer portal Saturday. Bates was the former No. 1 player in the country in the class of 2022, before reclassifying to play with Memphis a year earlier. “I’d like to thank Coach Penny,...
After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
On Thursday night, Duke men’s basketball held its end-of-year banquet. This year’s banquet was more special than most because Mike Krzyzewski is retiring from coaching. In an effort to show their appreciation for Coach K, the Blue Devils’ players and staff gave him a special retirement gift.
Emoni Bates will not be returning to Memphis’ basketball team for his sophomore season. The former 5-star recruit announced via his Instagram on Saturday that he was entering the transfer portal after one season with the Tigers. “I’d like to thank Coach Penny (Hardaway), my teammates and the entire...
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, NM State men’s head basketball coach Greg Heiar revealed his first signee of the Aggies’ 2022-23 class. The first signee of the Heiar coaching era is Doctor Bradley, a sophomore forward who played at Salt Lake Community College last season. He is currently rated as the 16th-best […]
A 4-star linebacker out of Florida has 4 Big Ten teams in his top group. Jordan Hall, out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, recently named his top 12 teams. Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin are featured along with Auburn, Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia.
Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
Walker Timme, the younger brother of Gonzaga Bulldogs star Drew Timme, has announced his college basketball commitment decision. The Richardson, Texas native has announced his intentions to join the McNeese State Cowboys for his freshman season. Soon after Rothstein shared this information on Twitter, Timme officially announced his commitment decision...
Note: Refresh this page throughout Michigan State’s spring game to see the latest updates. 3:31 p.m.: The 2-minute drill went in favor of the defense to end this spring game. The group got a sack and two straight incompletions as the Spartans looked to record a late field goal.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Danny Manning, who has served as a collegiate head or assistant coach for 15 years and is one of the premier players in college basketball history, has joined the University of Louisville men’s basketball staff as associate head coach under the Cardinals’ first-year head coach Kenny Payne.
Iowa has been busy targeting defensive players in the 2023 class. In the past month alone, the Hawkeye coaching staff has offered Nigel Glover, Will Heldt, Michael Kilbane and King Mack. Plus, Iowa picked up its seventh commitment in the 2023 cycle from defensive back John Nestor out of Marist High School in Chicago, Ill.
Arvell Reese became the latest defensive standout to pick up an offer from Iowa. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound linebacker is out of Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio.
On3 rates Reese as a four-star recruit and as the nation’s No. 196 player in the 2023 class, the 17th-best...
DETROIT -- You don’t even have to look at the calendar to know it’s draft season. Just listen for the boos for Roger Goodell, and you’ll know what time it is. On Thursday afternoon, a smattering of them greeted the NFL commissioner here in the heart of Downtown Detroit.
