Bloomfield Hills, MI

Brother Rice basketball standout guard John Blackwell commits to Wisconsin

By Jared Purcell
MLive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin men’s basketball team secured a commitment from one of the top players in Metro Detroit as 2023 guard John Blackwell announced his commitment to the Badgers on Friday afternoon on Twitter. Blackwell plays...

www.mlive.com

