There is a real possibility that alleged serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell – who died in 2013 but has been linked by DNA to at least three rapes and murders in the 1980s – might have claimed more victims, his widow and law enforcement officials said this week.Greenwell was a Kentucky native who spent time in prison for robbery and then worked on railroad tracks across the Midwest. He died at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer in Iowa, where he shared a three-bedroom farmhouse with his third wife, Julie Jenkins, who had three biological children...

