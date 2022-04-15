ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavericks' Luka Doncic out for Game 1 vs. Jazz, could also miss Game 2

By Zac Wassink
 1 day ago
The Dallas Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic for at least one game, if not more, for their first-round series with the Utah Jazz. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As of Thursday, it was widely expected that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic would be unavailable for Saturday's Game 1 of the Western Conference playoff series against the Utah Jazz because of the strained left calf he suffered in the third quarter of this past Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

There's only bad news regarding Doncic's status heading into the weekend.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon report that Doncic is, indeed, out for Game 1 on Saturday. Additionally, Wojnarowski and MacMahon explained that there is "significant concern" the 23-year-old could remain sidelined through at least Game 2 on Monday.

Game 3 between the Mavericks and Jazz is set for next Thursday.

The ESPN story noted: "The average time missed by NBA players who suffered calf strains this season was 16 days, according to information compiled by InStreetClothes.com." Doncic hasn't participated in a practice session since his latest injury.

"He's in good spirits and looks like he's improving," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of Doncic without offering a potential timetable for when the three-time All-Star may return to action.

Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game during regular-season play in 2021-22. If he is out for a full 16 days, he'll stay a spectator until Game 6 of the series, if one is necessary.

