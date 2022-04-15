ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo PD locate missing woman Saturday

 3 days ago
UPDATED STORY:
The search is now over for a missing Buffalo woman.

Buffalo police notified news outlets that Danielle Robinson has been located.

PREVIOUS STORY:
Buffalo Police need your help as they search for a missing 40-year-old woman.

According to investigators, Danielle Robinson was reported missing on Friday, April 15, but the last reported contact with her was back on April 1.

Authorities say her last known address was on West Balcom Street and she is known to visit Lackawanna and Niagara Falls frequently.

Police say Ms. Robsinson suffers from mental health issues. Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

