Mississippi State

Mississippi Seeks Landowner Inventory Assistance for Reporting “Orphaned” Oil and Gas Wells on Private Property

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (April 14, 2022) – Private landowners who may have what are called “orphaned” oil and gas wells on their property are encouraged to participate in a survey as the State of Mississippi seeks to create an updated inventory of known locations of idled wells....

The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
930 AM KMPT

Montana Reports Record Setting $1 Million Oil and Gas Lease Sale

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Office of Governor Greg Gianforte announced this week a record-setting $1.2 million oil and gas lease sale, and all of the money will go to Montana public schools. KGVO News spoke to Trevor Taylor, Minerals Manager Bureau Chief for the...
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB

Walton private beach landowners lose in court

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — A Walton County circuit judge has rejected a challenge to the constitutionality of “customary use,” a concept that has long allowed the public to use parts of beaches that are privately owned. Judge David W. Green issued a 10-page ruling Monday that turned down arguments by […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Wyoming News

Department of the Interior seeks public input on a new program to clean up oil and gas wells

The U.S. Department of the Interior is seeking the public’s input on a new program designed to help clean up oil and gas wells that have been left unattended and that could pose an environmental risk. A U.S. infrastructure law has set aside $4.7 billion to address the issue. In a Friday email, DOI said it released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in funding. ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pewtrusts.org

Research Identifies Which Wyoming and South Dakota Forest Areas Should Be Priorities for Conservation

In Wyoming and South Dakota, national forests—ranging from the Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming to the Black Hills National Forest straddling the Wyoming/South Dakota border—provide a wide variety of benefits to people and wildlife. Together, these forests cover 4.6 million acres of public lands that provide habitat for hundreds of species, clean water for communities, and diverse recreational opportunities including hiking, hunting, and mountain biking. The Bridger-Teton is also part of the southern extent of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem—one of the largest nearly intact temperate-zone ecosystems on Earth. The Black Hills, rising from the surrounding plains, are a crossroads for species from the Rocky Mountains, Great Plains, and northern boreal and eastern forests. To help ensure science-based management of these unique national forests, The Pew Charitable Trusts commissioned Conservation Science Partners to evaluate these landscapes and identify the most ecologically valuable yet unprotected areas within each forest. The reports for the Bridger-Teton and Black Hills are now available.
WYOMING STATE
weku.org

Continued cleanup of old gas and oil well sites sought through legislation

The Kentucky Legislature is working to address long-standing issues tied to old oil and natural gas wells across the Commonwealth. Legislation this session focuses on capping these sites. Henderson GOP Senator Robby Mills told his colleagues last week Kentucky has some 14,000 orphaned and abandoned wells and tank batteries. He...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

"Oil and Gas Accumulator Market" | Sourcing and Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge' s actionable insights. SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms. NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oil and Gas Accumulator market will grow at a CAGR of 6.20% by 2026. Prices will increase by 2%- 3% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Oil and Gas Accumulator requirements.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

