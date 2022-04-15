Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Brutally Beats Fellow Fan, Fight Caught On Video

It seems like with Auston Matthews crossing the 100-point mark last night it’s a good time to revisit just how special his season has been. Last week he became the greatest goal scorer in history, and this week he’s joined Darryl Sittler and Doug Gilmour as a member of the 100-point club for the Leafs. Matthews is still the front runner and likely recipient of the Rocket Richard Trophy for the second time in his career, but for the first time since the 1992-93 season, the Leafs have a player that is genuinely in the Hart conversation. And while McDavid’s Art Ross numbers certainly make a case for him, Igor Shesterkin carrying the Rangers as much as he has makes a strong case for him, and there is a strange pocket of people that are oddly obsessed with Jonathan Huberdeau’s season, the likely choice is still going to be Matthews.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO