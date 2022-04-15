ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Brutally Beats Fellow Fan, Fight Caught On Video

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 1 day ago

A Toronto Maple Leafs fan ruthlessly pummeled another man — raining punches down from the full mount position — in one of the most violent fan fights ever, and the altercation was captured on video. The fight allegedly went down during Thursday’s Maple Leafs game against the...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 7-3 Win Over the Capitals

It was as if the Toronto Maple Leafs were a completely different team than the one who lost to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Last night the entire team showed up, and played with pace and energy from the very beginning of the game. The result was that they put a beating on a Washington Capitals team that was led by the great Alex Ovechkin and came into the game on a four-game winning streak.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Matthews vs. Ovechkin & Upcoming Playoffs

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits, I’ll take a look at Auston Matthews vs. Alex Ovechkin. I’ll wonder why teams simply seem to not show up some nights, and I’ll look at the upcoming playoffs and wonder whether the Maple Leafs should rest their top players even if they’re going for record-breaking seasons.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
markerzone.com

FOUR-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION MIKE BOSSY HAS PASSED AWAY

After it was announced last week that Islanders' legend Mike Bossy entered palliative care, this news was unfortunately expected to follow in due time. Despite confusion due to conflicting reports, it has been confirmed that Bossy has passed away at the age of 65. Bossy was facing a public battle lung cancer & underlying complications.
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Sabres Beat Up on the Maple Leafs in 2021-22

The “Battle of the QEW” (Queen Elizabeth Way, a highway that connects Toronto and Buffalo) is in the books for the 2021-22 NHL season, and the results might surprise some. Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner led the way in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The win concluded the season series 3-1 in Buffalo’s favor.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Maple Leafs rout Capitals 7-3, close in on team victory mark

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander, Michael Bunting and Ilya Mikheyev each scored twice, Auston Matthews had two assists to reach 101 points and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Thursday night. Ilya Lyubushkin also scored and captain John Tavares had four assists to help the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto Maple Leafs#Washington Capitals#Canada#Fyi#Mma#The Maple Leafs
Yardbarker

Relax, Auston Matthews is going to win the Hart

It seems like with Auston Matthews crossing the 100-point mark last night it’s a good time to revisit just how special his season has been. Last week he became the greatest goal scorer in history, and this week he’s joined Darryl Sittler and Doug Gilmour as a member of the 100-point club for the Leafs. Matthews is still the front runner and likely recipient of the Rocket Richard Trophy for the second time in his career, but for the first time since the 1992-93 season, the Leafs have a player that is genuinely in the Hart conversation. And while McDavid’s Art Ross numbers certainly make a case for him, Igor Shesterkin carrying the Rangers as much as he has makes a strong case for him, and there is a strange pocket of people that are oddly obsessed with Jonathan Huberdeau’s season, the likely choice is still going to be Matthews.
NHL
FOX Sports

Senators to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (48-20-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (28-40-6, seventh in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Ottawa. He's fourth in the league with 101 points, scoring 58 goals and totaling 43 assists. The Senators are 10-11-2 against Atlantic teams. Ottawa...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Matthews, Muzzin, Rubins, Kallgren & Kase

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs begin the first game of a back-to-back against the Ottawa Senators before they return to play the New York Islanders on Sunday night. It will be a full weekend of hockey, with the team starting two different goalies and Auston Matthews taking another crack at the 60-goal mark for the season.
NHL
markerzone.com

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS FOR APRIL 16TH

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are right around the corner and four teams can book their ticket on Saturday. So far in the East, Florida, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Carolina, the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh have clinched their spot, while in the West, Colorado is the only team that has. As mentioned,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Player Moves Before Senators Game Tonight

The Toronto Maple Leafs take a quick trip to Ottawa to play the Senators tonight. Coming into the game, the Senators have a record of 28-40-6, but they did the Maple Leafs a big favor by beating the Boston Bruins on Thursday night by a score of 3-2. All three...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy