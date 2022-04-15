ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

New police station in Fresno named after officer killed in 2019

By Stephen Hawkins
FOX26
FOX26
 1 day ago
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The new Southeast District Police Station in Fresno has been named after Officer Phia Vang, killed in an off-duty crash in Fresno. Chief...

