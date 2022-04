LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College has announced a new initiative that they say they hope will ease financial burdens for incoming freshmen. For the 2022-2023 academic year, the school will offer “Come to AC, First Year Free” for high school or home school students from Angelina County who graduate in May of 2022. That includes any students who may have been enrolled as dual-credit students at AC, the college said.

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO