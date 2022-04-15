ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every point is important – Carlos Corberan positive after draw with QPR

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan feels his promotion-chasing side picked up a crucial point in their 2-2 draw against QPR.

Town got off to the perfect start when Yoann Barbet turned into his own net but QPR levelled just before half-time through Luke Amos.

Harry Toffolo restored the home side’s advantage with a powerful header seven minutes into the second half but the game turned when Sam McCallum cleared a shot off his own line before Sam Field equalised seconds later.

Amos headed just wide with five minutes left as the visitors looked most likely to get a late winner.

“It was a very tough game today and I think a draw was a fair result,” said Corberan.

“We went in trying to get the three points, we didn’t get them but fortunately we got a point.

“Our target is clear, we need to get as many points as we can get. Three points is perfect but it is football and we are playing in the Championship. Any point you take in the Championship is an important one.

“It is hard to win games in the Championship and add points. We are competing very hard to win every single point.

“We changed the structure in the second half and controlled the game better but we did not use the opportunities we had to attack well enough.

“They are not an easy team to press when they have the ball. We started the game well again but as soon as we started to be more combative with the pressing they started passing the ball and dominating the game.

“They are a fluid team with mobile players and you can’t afford to give the ball away to them.

“We didn’t have the possibilities to counter-attack. We switched to 3-5-2 and competed better in the second half and I think the game was very equal.

“We had enough of the ball in the second half to put the pressure on but it didn’t lead to enough attacks.”

QPR boss Mark Warburton felt his side had done enough to take all three points.

“We looked like a good team today and we deserved to win the game,” he said.

“It was an awful start to give a goal away like that, but we didn’t panic. We spoke about being brave and wanting to play and we saw the players do that.

“We lacked quality in the first half-hour. We got into good wide areas and moved the ball well against a strong opponent.

“We gave another soft goal in the second half and need to be better.

“We didn’t panic and looked good at the end. We had good chances and I’m happy with the intensity and belief we played with.

“We had to be on the front foot. We couldn’t come here and just try and keep a clean sheet.

“We went 4-2-3-1 and got our footballers on the pitch. We had a strong bench and I was pleased with the quality, the intensity and tempo.

“We looked good for large parts of the game. It was important to put our five-game losing run to an end. We have got quality players and we saw that today.

“In general we showed togetherness and unity. They are together with what they want to achieve. Unfortunately we didn’t get the three points.”

