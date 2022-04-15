Winona Lake Church Hosting ‘The Living Last Supper’ Tonight

All children ages 0 through fifth grade are welcome to bring their own basket and join in the Annual Community Egg Hunt on April 9 at 10 a.m. on the church lawn. GriefShare meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. If you have lost a loved one, we would be honored to offer support. Call the pastoral care office to register, 412-741-1790.

SEWICKLEY, PA ・ 23 DAYS AGO