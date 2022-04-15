Winona Lake Church Hosting ‘The Living Last Supper’ Tonight

LIMA — Zion Lutheran Church will be hosting a free community meal from 4:30 p.m. until food is gone Wednesday, March 23 at the church, 1300 Edgewood Drive, Lima. There will be a drive-thru on the west side of the building. Shredded chicken sandwiches will be served.
All children ages 0 through fifth grade are welcome to bring their own basket and join in the Annual Community Egg Hunt on April 9 at 10 a.m. on the church lawn. GriefShare meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. If you have lost a loved one, we would be honored to offer support. Call the pastoral care office to register, 412-741-1790.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church will host a discussion about the Shroud of Turin. Tuesday's event will be presented by shroud historian and lecturer Nora Creech and Dr. August Accetta, founder of the Shroud Center of Southern California. Measuring 14 feet long by 3.3 feet wide, the linen cloth...
BURNHAM — Burnham/Derry Ministerium will host the following Lenten services:. ¯March 20 — Maitland Church of the Brethren with the music provided by the church. ¯March 27 –Burnham Church of the Brethren with music provided. ¯April 3 — Rhodes Memorial United Methodist Church with music...
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 13724 W. Meeker Blvd., will host the Salty Dawgs in concert 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3. This is an acoustic folk music group comprised of four vocalists/instrumental players. The instruments are guitars, banjo, bass, harmonica and rhythm. The “Dawgs” play primarily folk music from the 1950s and ‘60s inspired by The Kingston Trio, Peter Paul and Mary, Bob Dylan and others, with an occasional Irish tunes or originals thrown into the mix.
Day one of the annual 66th Amarillo Meet of Champions track and field high school competition ended with a record broken in the boys 3200 meter run. Amarillo High senior Isaac McGill ran 9:27.5 surpassing Tascosa alum Briggs Whittlake’s record set back in 2016.
“The Last Supper was crackers with dots on it,” says Devin, 4. “Jesus was there, nobody else. Oh, yeah, the wise men were there eating with Jesus. The sheep came with them.”. Devin, I think you’ve merged two Bible stories into one. As for the crackers with dots,...
AUBURN – Lutheran Pastor Paul Lillenas was delighted when Auburn visual artist Olena Mosiyevych of the Ukraine offered to donate a work of art for a Ukraine fundraiser. Mosiyevych is known in Nemaha County for participating in the Plein Air Paint Out and she knew that the pastor’s wife, Vira, was also from the Ukraine.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Area bikers raced a 3 county long course to help raise money for Griffin Bike Park. The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department hosted the second annual Garbage Mountain Gravel Grinder on Saturday. Participants could ride either a 35 or 65-mile-long race. The track...
