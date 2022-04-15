ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beachgoers attempt to swim and ride sick stranded dolphin that died

By Corrine Hackathorn
KTAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WTRF) – A dolphin that was stranded on Quintana Beach in Texas died before rescuers could arrive on the scene after beachgoers attempted to swim with and ride the sick animal. Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network is bringing awareness to Facebook...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

