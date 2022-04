EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — On Mar. 3, Utah County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at the home of a 74-year-old woman in Eagle Mountain. They responded after worried neighbors called the non-emergency number because they had not seen Maynette Shearn More in days. They knew she had dogs. But what Utah County Sheriff’s deputies ultimately found was described as nothing short of horrific. Fifteen dead dachshund’s ranging from puppies to adults in plastic bags and grocery bags inside a freezer. It is not yet clear how they met their demise, but each bag, had a name on it.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO