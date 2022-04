There is a command and control security office in the new Junction City High School that has vision of cameras in all schools across USD 475. David Wild, USD 475 Chief Operations Officer, told a State of Education forum about a current software security upgrade under development that will allow the district to integrate access cameras and what's being called a halo system. Wild said they will begin installing it at the high school and at the H.D. Karns Building. "Halo device detects vaping, it detects loud noises and it detects unusual physical movement."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 24 DAYS AGO