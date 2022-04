The New York Yankees are off to a mediocre record of 4-4 to kickoff the 2022 MLB season. In the past week, the team has surrendered a three home run game to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., watched Aroldis Chapman blow up on the mound, and struggled to drive in runs in a loss against the lackluster Baltimore Orioles. But despite all of the negativity surrounding the team from the media and fans, Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone is maintaining a positive mindset.

