Murfreesboro police searching for missing man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing person.

Joshua Burdine, 30, was last seen leaving his home on North Academy Street on April 9. Authorities say he left on foot and was seen walking toward Oaklands Mansion.

He is six feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Burdine was last known to be wearing a tan jacket and blue jeans.

The 30-year-old has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing and endangered person.

If you have seen Burdine or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective Richard Presley with Murfreesboro PD at (629) 201-5615.

